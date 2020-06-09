Ben Foster: Watford goalkeeper agrees new two-year deal

Ben Foster has started all of Watford's Premier League games this season

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has agreed a new two-year deal to remain at Vicarage Road.

The 37-year-old was heading towards becoming a free agent with his existing contract set to expire this summer.

✍️ Goalkeeper @BenFoster has agreed a new two-year deal with #watfordfc. A @premierleague ever-present this season, the 37-year-old has made nearly 150 appearances in two spells with us. pic.twitter.com/FXnLPUhsXw — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 9, 2020

Foster, who has eight England caps to his name, moved to Watford on a permanent deal from West Brom in 2018.

The goalkeeper first played for Watford almost 15 years ago when he joined the club as a youngster on loan from Manchester United before moves to Birmingham and then West Brom.

Heurelho Gomes signed a one-year Watford extension last summer

Foster has amassed a total of 147 appearances in a Watford shirt in all competitions and replaced Brazilian Heurelho Gomes as the club's number one when he signed for the club two seasons ago.

Gomes, who has been at Watford since 2014, turned 39 in February and is out of contract in the summer.

Only goal difference separates 17th-placed Watford from the relegation zone

Watford live on Sky on June 25

When the Premier League restarts, Watford's second game back - against Burnley - will be live on Sky Sports.

After their match with high-flying Leicester on June 20, the relegation-threatened Hornets face Burnley on a Thursday night - a game live on Sky's free-to-air Pick channel - and Southampton on June 28, also live on Sky Sports.

