Troy Deeney rejoins Watford training for first time since coronavirus shutdown

Watford captain Troy Deeney has trained with his team-mates for the first time since suspension of the Premier League in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deeney initially opted against a return last month because of his concerns about player safety and the welfare of his five-month-old son, who has breathing difficulties.

But he revealed last week his intention to resume training at the club's London Colney base, after holding positive talks with Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer.

The Hornets' skipper missed Tuesday's training session due to being unwell, although it was unrelated to coronavirus.

Watford are understood to be holding a double training session on Wednesday, but Deeney is likely to be eased back into action

Premier League players, who initially were able to resume group training under social distancing protocols as part of Project Restart, were given the go-ahead to begin contact training last Wednesday.

All squads underwent tests - the Premier League's fifth round of testing - on Monday and Tuesday this week, the results of which are expected on Wednesday.

Watford sit outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference ahead of the proposed resumption of the season on June 17, with all 92 remaining league fixtures to be televised.

