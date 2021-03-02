Jefferson Lerma: Watford condemn online abuse of Bournemouth midfielder from 'loathsome individuals'

Watford have condemned a number of individuals who condoned abusing Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma online.

The club have highlighted the comments of four Twitter users who replied to a Sky Bet Championship anti-abuse tweet on Saturday.

The Championship post said "online abuse is not okay. Not today, or any day", to which one replied "it is when it's at Lerma".

Watford say Hertfordshire Police are also looking into the tweets, which were all made by accounts claiming to be Hornets fans. One of those accounts has since been suspended.

"While @HertsPolice and ourselves will attempt to identify these loathsome individuals, let it be known that they are not welcome to support our wonderful club. We condemn their comments in the strongest possible way. #buzzoff," the club said.

Bournemouth, who also tweeted their gratitude to Watford for the support, were 1-0 victors on Saturday and Lerma was a target for Watford fans online after the game.

The midfielder was on the receiving end of a foul that saw Watford's Joao Pedro sent-off, which was then followed by a mass brawl between a number of players from both sides and Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere also dismissed.

1:29 Watford's Joao Pedro saw red and Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere was sent off after a mass brawl at the end of the Cherries' 1-0 win over the Hornets

Both clubs have since been charged by the FA for failing to control their players.

