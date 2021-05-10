Mbaye Diagne: Watford join Brighton and Crystal Palace with interest in West Brom's Galatasaray loanee

Watford have put Mbaye Diagne on their list of potential striker targets this summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Galatasaray forward joined West Brom on loan in January and has impressed despite the Baggies being relegated by defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Brighton and Crystal Palace are also tracking Diagne's situation and a permanent deal to Albion is not on the cards now that the club will be in the Championship.

The 29-year-old Senegal international has scored three goals and set up two more as he adapted quickly to the rigours of the Premier League, although his performance in the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates was not his best.

According to Wyscout, Diagne had the best-expected goals (10.3) and best-expected goals and assists (10.94) rating in the Turkish Super Lig before his switch to The Hawthorns.

He had scored 11 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed West Brom's interest in signing Diagne on loan in the January transfer window.

Yokuslu and Diagne to be back on the market

Manager Sam Allardyce, whose future as boss is uncertain, said "it's clear to see he's a goalscorer" after Diagne's initial impact in February, but recently cast doubt on both Celta Vigo loanee Okay Yokuslu and the Senegalese returning next season.

"One thing is for sure, certainly Okay (Yokuslu) and Mbaye came here to impress and to help us stay in the Premier League," Allardyce said.

"To take up that challenge is major from their point over and I think it shows where they want to play their football.

"They want to play their football in the Premier League and in England. Whether they'd consider that drop down to the Championship I'm not sure.