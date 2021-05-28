Ashley Young: Watford in talks with wing-back over Vicarage Road return, 14 years after he left the club

Watford are in talks with Ashley Young's representatives over a return to Vicarage Road for the 35-year-old.

The two parties are currently discussing personal terms, with a one-year contract on the table for the former England international.

Young is set to leave Inter Milan this summer after turning down a new deal at the San Siro.

He was part of the side that won Inter their first Serie A title in 11 years this season, although manager Antonio Conte left the club just days after the end of the season over the club's plans to reduce spending.

Young came through the ranks at Watford before joining Aston Villa in 2007.

He went on to move to Manchester United in 2011, where he won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Image: Young began his football career at Watford as a 10-year-old

Young told Sky Sports News earlier this month that it would be difficult to turn down a return to his boyhood club Watford.

"I've never said I wouldn't go back," he said. "It's the club where I started at 10 years old.

"It would be a difficult decision to make."

Watford are preparing for Premier League football once again after securing an immediate return to the top flight following a second-place finish in the Championship.