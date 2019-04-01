EFL rules out using VAR in Championship play-off final

VAR will not be used in the Championship play-off final, despite being available to use at Wembley

The EFL have ruled out using VAR in the Championship play-off final, despite victory in the match being worth an estimated £180m.

Sky Sports News understands the EFL are simply continuing their policy of not using VAR in their league competitions.

They have consistently stated they have not introduced VAR into the Championship, League One or League Two because they do not have enough officials trained to operate the system.

VAR is operational at Wembley, but will not be used in the Championship play-off final

In addition, some of the 72 grounds in the leagues do not have the capability to accommodate all the cameras needed for VAR to be put into place.

The EFL's decision comes despite VAR being available to use at Wembley, which will host the play-off final.

It has also been used in some FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches this campaign, and will be implemented in the Premier League next season.

However, the EFL say goal-line technology will be in place in the play-off final, which will take place on May 27.