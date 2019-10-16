EFL live on Sky Sports: Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield vs Leeds, West Brom vs Swansea

Leeds will head to Huddersfield on Saturday, December 7 live on Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports have announced three more EFL games to be shown live in December.

Championship high-flyers Nottingham Forest will head to The Den to face Millwall live on Friday, December 6, while Saturday lunchtime on December 7 will see a Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield and Leeds at the John Smith's Stadium.

Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Friday, Dec 6 Millwall vs Nottingham Forest 7.45pm Saturday, Dec 7 Huddersfield vs Leeds 12.30pm Sunday, Dec 8 West Brom vs Swansea 12pm

On Sunday, December 8, promotion contenders West Brom and Swansea will meet at The Hawthorns for a 12pm kick-off.

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

October

Fri 18: Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Sat 19: Blackburn vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm

Sun 20: Accrington vs Ipswich, 12pm, Wigan vs Nottingham Forest, 2pm

Tues 22: QPR vs Reading, 7.45pm, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke, 7.45pm

Wed 23: Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, 12.30pm

Sun 27: Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm

Mon 28: QPR vs Brentford, 7.45pm

November

Fri 1: Barnsley vs Bristol City, 7.45pm

Sat 2: Wigan vs Swansea, 12.30pm

Sun 3: Charlton vs Preston, 12pm

Mon 4: Stoke vs West Brom, 7.45pm

Sat 9: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 12.30pm

Sun 10: Cardiff vs Bristol City, 12pm

Sun 17: Tranmere vs Wycombe, 12pm

Fri 22: Fulham vs QPR, 7.45pm

Sat 23: Charlton vs Cardiff, 12.30pm

Sun 24: Middlesbrough vs Hull, 12pm

Tues 26: Reading vs Leeds, 8pm

Wed 27: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm; West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm

Fri 29: Swansea vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 30: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12.30pm

December

Mon 2: Preston vs West Brom, 8pm

Fri 6: Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Sat 7: Huddersfield vs Leeds, 12.30pm

Sun 8: West Brom vs Swansea, 12pm