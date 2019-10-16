EFL live on Sky Sports: Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield vs Leeds, West Brom vs Swansea
Last Updated: 16/10/19 5:26pm
Sky Sports have announced three more EFL games to be shown live in December.
Championship high-flyers Nottingham Forest will head to The Den to face Millwall live on Friday, December 6, while Saturday lunchtime on December 7 will see a Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield and Leeds at the John Smith's Stadium.
Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time
|Friday, Dec 6
|Millwall vs Nottingham Forest
|7.45pm
|Saturday, Dec 7
|Huddersfield vs Leeds
|12.30pm
|Sunday, Dec 8
|West Brom vs Swansea
|12pm
On Sunday, December 8, promotion contenders West Brom and Swansea will meet at The Hawthorns for a 12pm kick-off.
Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...
October
Fri 18: Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm
Sat 19: Blackburn vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm
Sun 20: Accrington vs Ipswich, 12pm, Wigan vs Nottingham Forest, 2pm
Tues 22: QPR vs Reading, 7.45pm, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke, 7.45pm
Wed 23: Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm
Sat 26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, 12.30pm
Sun 27: Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm
Mon 28: QPR vs Brentford, 7.45pm
November
Fri 1: Barnsley vs Bristol City, 7.45pm
Sat 2: Wigan vs Swansea, 12.30pm
Sun 3: Charlton vs Preston, 12pm
Mon 4: Stoke vs West Brom, 7.45pm
Sat 9: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 12.30pm
Sun 10: Cardiff vs Bristol City, 12pm
Sun 17: Tranmere vs Wycombe, 12pm
Fri 22: Fulham vs QPR, 7.45pm
Sat 23: Charlton vs Cardiff, 12.30pm
Sun 24: Middlesbrough vs Hull, 12pm
Tues 26: Reading vs Leeds, 8pm
Wed 27: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm; West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm
Fri 29: Swansea vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Sat 30: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12.30pm
December
Mon 2: Preston vs West Brom, 8pm
Fri 6: Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Sat 7: Huddersfield vs Leeds, 12.30pm
Sun 8: West Brom vs Swansea, 12pm