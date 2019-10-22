Championship round-up and highlights: West Brom and Leeds held

Eddie Nketiah (L) scored late to earn Leeds a draw at Preston

West Brom and Leeds remain first and second in the Sky Bet Championship but neither were able to win on Tuesday night.

Leaders West Brom had to fight back from two goals down at home to Barnsley, after Cauley Woodrow had struck twice in the first half at The Hawthorns.

Bambo Diaby's own goal gave the Baggies a way back, before Matheus Pereira's late header kept them two points clear of Leeds, who drew 1-1 at Preston.

0:22 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Barnsley. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Barnsley.

Tom Barkhuizen had put North End ahead at Deepdale, but substitute Eddie Nketiah struck to share the spoils.

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to third with a narrow 1-0 win over Stoke, who had won back-to-back games before their trip to Hillsborough but fell to Massimo Luongo's strike just before half-time.

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Leeds. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Leeds.

QPR moved into fourth but they were held by Reading in a 2-2 draw. Nahki Wells put QPR in front after 29 minutes but George Puscas quickly struck back. Jordan Hugill then put the home side back in front just before the hour but Sam Baldock earned a point for the Royals.

New Millwall boss Gary Rowett was watching on at The Den as they came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Cardiff. Tom Bradshaw struck twice to deny the Bluebirds all three points, who had taken the lead through Danny Ward then Junior Hoilett.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Reading. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Reading.

Swansea dropped out of the top six after Brentford thumped them 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium. Ollie Watkins, a Jake Bidwell own goal and Bryan Mbeumo secured the victory for the Bees.

Birmingham beat Blackburn 1-0 at St Andrew's thanks to Maxime Colin's first-half effort.