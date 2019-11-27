Championship highlights and round-up: West Brom back on top
West Brom moved back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after securing a 4-1 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday night.
The Baggies, who lost top spot after Leeds won 1-0 at Reading on Tuesday, are back two points clear after goals from Kieran Gibbs, Matheus Pereira, Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin secured victory at The Hawthorns.
Nottingham Forest moved up to fourth with a 4-0 win at struggling QPR.
Tobias Figueiredo headed Forest in front at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, while Lee Wallace saw red shortly after the break for QPR, causing the floodgates to open.
Lewis Grabban then doubled Forest's lead late on, before Joao Carvalho and Alfa Semedo added some gloss to the result.
Preston dropped to fifth after they were on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline at ruthless Hull.
Two from Jarrod Bowen, a penalty from Josh Magennis and one from Kamil Grosicki inspired the Tigers to victory.
Middlesbrough moved out of the Championship relegation zone after a vital 1-0 win over bottom-club Barnsley.
In tough conditions at the Riverside, Ashley Fletcher struck the only goal of the game in the second half to ease some of the pressure on Jonathan Woodgate.
Kadeem Harris earned Sheffield Wednesday a point against Birmingham, who had taken the lead at Hillsborough through Alvaro Gimenez, and Bradley Dack scored the only goal as Blackburn beat Brentford at Ewood Park.