Championship highlights and round-up: Leeds back on top, Stoke win

Leeds beat Hull to move back to the top

Two late goals lifted Leeds to the top of the Championship as they saw off Yorkshire rivals Hull 2-0.

Marcelo Bielsa's men notched their seventh straight win in front of more than 35,000 at Elland Road. Their mean defence also held on to keep an impressive fourth straight clean sheet to boot.

Leeds leap-frogged West Brom to the top of the pile, for at least 24 hours anyway, as Jordy De Wijs put through his own net to open the scoring, while Ezgjan Alioski sealed the victory late on.

Fulham lost more ground on the top two after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Preston.

Preston had lost four in a row and hadn't score in any of them, but goals from Sean Maguire and David Nugent - his first since returning to Deepdale in the summer - sealed the win before Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a late consolation for Fulham. The result lifts Preston back up to sixth in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, remained fifth after drawing 1-1 with Middlesbrough. Ryan Yates put Forest in front at the City Ground, but they were denied victory by a late Paddy McNair penalty.

Millwall climbed to 12th with a 2-1 win at Bristol City - who stay fourth. Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper scored either side of half-time for the Lions at Ashton Gate, before Callum O'Dowda scored a late consolation for Bristol City.

Huddersfield moved away from the relegation zone with a late 1-0 win at Charlton thanks to substitute Matty Daly's first senior goal, while Stoke moved to within three points of safety after beating Luton 3-0.

James McClean set the Potters on their way at the bet365 Stadium before Joe Allen netted twice more.