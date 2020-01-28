Championship highlights and round-up: Nottingham Forest move up to third

Nottingham Forest moved up to third in the Sky Bet Championship after edging past fellow promotion-chasing side Brentford on Tuesday night.

The hosts had not lost at Griffin Park since November, but were behind after just 14 minutes when Joe Lolley's bouncing effort - his fifth goal in as many games - made its way past goalkeeper David Raya.

Former Bees striker Lewis Grabban was denied a second-half penalty after a challenge from Ethan Pinnock, but it didn't matter in the end as Forest closed to within two points of the top two.

Elsewhere at the top, Leeds beat Millwall 3-2 and West Brom continued their shaky run of form with a 2-1 defeat away to Cardiff.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds looked dead and buried when Shaun Hutchinson's header and Jed Wallace's penalty had the Lions in front at half-time, but Patrick Bamford's double, sandwiched between a Pablo Hernandez strike, completed a remarkable turnaround at Elland Road.

The Baggies, meanwhile, haven't won in the league since December 14 and fell behind again when Callum Paterson prodded home from close-range. A Charlie Austin penalty just past the hour provided some hope, but a stunning Lee Tomlin free-kick 14 minutes from time secured victory for the hosts.

Wigan moved to within four points of safety as they came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at the DW Stadium, with Jacob Murphy's bullet header cancelled out by second-half goals from Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe.

Fellow strugglers Luton also strengthened their survival bid by battling back to beat Derby 3-2 at a packed Kenilworth Road.

Wayne Rooney scored his first goal since arriving from DC United in January after 63 minutes, but though Pelly Ruddock and Donervon Daniels put Graeme Jones' men in front with 17 minutes to play, Chris Martin looked to have secured a point with five minutes to play.

A Jayden Bogle own goal restored the lead for the Hatters and there was no going back when Max Lowe was sent off for the visitors two minutes later for foul and abusive language towards an official.

Steve Mounie scored a stoppage-time winner as Huddersfield beat Hull 2-1 at the KCOM, in a game marred by an injury suffered by Terriers stopper Kamil Grabara, while Jamie Paterson netted a stylish winner as Bristol City moved back into the top six with a 1-0 win over Reading and Darragh Lenihan netted the winner as Blackburn beat QPR 2-1 at Ewood Park.