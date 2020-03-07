Championship highlights, round-up: West Brom slip, Brentford hit five

West Brom drew 0-0 at Swansea

West Brom slipped off the top of the Sky Bet Championship table after a goalless draw at Swansea on Saturday.

They are now a point behind Leeds, after Marcelo Bielsa's side beat Huddersfield 2-0 at Elland Road.

Luke Ayling's stunning third-minute volley was added to by Patrick Bamford's 13th goal of the season early in the second half to take United one point clear of West Brom, who drew 0-0 at Swansea. Marcelo Bielsa's side have now won their last five matches without conceding a goal, for the first time since 2009.

The Baggies are six points above third-placed Fulham after the Cottagers could only draw 1-1 at Bristol City.

1:56 Highlights of Leeds' 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Highlights of Leeds' 2-0 home win over Huddersfield

Tom Cairney's composed finish six minutes from time snatched a point, cancelling out Nahki Wells' opener.

Fourth-placed Brentford returned to form by ending a five-match winless streak with a 5-0 demolition job on struggling Sheffield Wednesday at Griffin Park.

Josh Dasilva netted twice while Emiliano Marcondes, Tarique Fosu and Bryan Mbeumo also found the net, the latter's 14th of the campaign, to leave Wednesday with one victory in 10 league matches.

1:53 Highlights of Brentford's 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday Highlights of Brentford's 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford, meanwhile, climbed above Nottingham Forest - who drop to fifth after their 3-0 defeat at home to Millwall on Friday night.

QPR came from behind to provide further damage to Preston's play-off hopes at Deepdale.

Daniel Johnson's penalty gave North End a half-time lead, only for Grant Hall and Ryan Manning to strike either side of their team-mate Geoff Cameron seeing red, before Eberechi Eze sealed a 3-1 triumph.

2:08 Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Bristol City and Fulham Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Bristol City and Fulham

A third consecutive loss for Preston saw seventh-placed Bristol City close to within one point.

Middlesbrough moved out of the bottom three at Charlton's expense following a 1-0 win at The Valley. Paddy McNair's 17th-minute strike lifted Boro, who secured a first win in 11 league outings, two points above the third-bottom Addicks.

Sam Clucas scored twice against his old side to allow Stoke to surge three points clear of the relegation zone following a 5-1 hammering of free-falling Hull.

Nick Powell broke the deadlock, Tyrese Campbell netted a penalty and Clucas struck inside 18 minutes before the former Tiger and Powell scored again after the break. Leanardo Lopes netted a consolation for Hull, who are without a win in 11 league games and are only two points above the drop zone.

2:04 Highlights of Stoke's 5-1 demolition of Hull Highlights of Stoke's 5-1 demolition of Hull

Cardiff hammered another nail in Barnsley's coffin after securing a 2-0 victory at Oakwell. Will Vaulks and Callum Paterson netted in the space of two second-half minutes to leave the Reds seven points from safety and City firmly in top-six contention.

A goalless draw at Wigan meant second-bottom Luton lost ground in their battle for survival, leaving them six points away from keeping their heads above water.

Reading ended Birmingham's 10-match unbeaten league run with a 3-1 victory at St Andrew's. Scott Hogan put the Blues in front in the sixth minute, registering his seventh goal in nine outings, but Matt Miazga, Yakou Meite and Pele completed the Royals' turnaround in the second half.

Derby host Blackburn on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football (Red Button).