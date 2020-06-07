Championship: Two positive coronavirus results from latest EFL testing

The Championship season is provisionally due to restart on June 20

Two people at two Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of EFL testing.

The EFL says 1,179 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested over the course of Wednesday, June 3, Thursday, June 4, Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6.

Championship clubs resumed contact training earlier this week

There were zero positives from 135 tests given to players and staff at four clubs in League One, as testing was carried out for the first time on clubs in the third tier.

There was one positive from 132 tests given to players and staff at four clubs in League Two.

The Championship statistics are an improvement on the last batch released three days ago, which produced nine positive tests from six separate clubs, including Preston, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday.

One of the Championship positives came at Barnsley and the club have issued a statement.

It read: "Barnsley FC can confirm that one person has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, following a round of testing on Friday 5 June.

"The single positive test is from an asymptomatic member of backroom staff, who had tested negative in all four previous rounds.

A backroom staff member at Barnsley has tested positive for coronavirus but the club say the person is 'safe and upbeat'

"The individual will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst remaining in close communication with club personnel, before being re-tested at a later date.

"Many have worked tirelessly to ensure that Oakwell remains a safe environment for players and staff alike. Barnsley FC will continue to follow EFL protocol and instruction.

"The staff member is safe and upbeat. No further comment will be made."

The Championship - suspended since March 13 - is provisionally due to resume behind closed doors on June 20, with the regular season set to end on July 22, followed by the play-offs.

The positive test in League Two involved Exeter City but is unrelated to the two positive tests recorded by the club during a round of testing at the end of May.

A club statement read: "Following the latest round of testing of players, coaching and medical staff at Exeter City, one further individual has tested positive.

"They will now self isolate in accordance with protocols set out by the EFL.

"This is the third set of tests carried out by the club as the players returned to training at the beginning of the week.

"As with the first two positive tests, the individual had not displayed any symptoms associated with Covid-19."

