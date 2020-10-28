Drone forces Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday players off during Championship contest

The drone caused the Championship match between Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday to stop as referee Jarred Gillet took both teams off the field in just the fifth minute of the game at the New York Stadium

Referee Jarred Gillet informs both captains of the drone flying over the stadium and that they will need to be taken off the pitch during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday
Image: Referee Jarred Gillet informs both captains of the drone flying over the stadium and that they will need to be taken off the pitch

Rotherham's Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday had to be stopped due to an "unauthorised drone" flying in the air space over the New York Stadium.

The game was in just its fifth minute when referee Jarred Gillet ordered both teams off the field.

"The players have been brought off the pitch due to safety concerns," Rotherham's official Twitter account said.

"We'll update you on the situation when we know more

Image: Both Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday players left the pitch

"We understand there is an unauthorised drone in the air space over the AESSEAL New York Stadium."

With the players having been off the field for around 10 minutes, play was able to resume.

"The players are back out on the pitch here at AESSEAL New York Stadium going through some extra warm-ups," Rotherham posted.

"The game will be restarted soon from 4 minutes and 15 seconds which is where it was initially halted."

Image: The match stopped for around 10 minutes

Rotherham went on to take a 3-0 half-time lead against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday in the South Yorkshire derby.

Sheffield Wednesday's social media team had difficulty making sense of the situation in real time, with the players' departure from the field initially leading to confusion.

"It seems there is an issue in the game... Play has been suspended and both teams have retreated to their dugouts," Sheffield Wednesday posted on Twitter, alongside a confused emoji.

