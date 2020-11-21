David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

The Prutton's Predictions show!

Listen to the all new Prutton's Predictions show! David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 12. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Reading, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bournemouth are starting to kick on now. They are one of the few sides left in the Championship that are unbeaten at home, which is quite a big deal this season.

It will be interesting to see what Veljko Paunovic will have tweaked to get them back on track - although they are still top going into the weekend! Home win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

Bristol City come into this one in good form after a couple of wins. I've been impressed so far with Dean Holden this season, although they have had to contend with having their training ground closed for most of the week.

I'm intrigued to see what happens next at Derby. If this takeover goes through it will be interesting to see what happens with Wayne Rooney, and it will be fascinating to see how they set up on Saturday following Phillip Cocu's departure.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

It feels like I'm saying similar things about Millwall every week, but they are just generally a consistent side.

Neil Harris has built a very competitive side, and Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore both had a positive international break with Wales. They look to be cranking into gear, but Millwall are doing very nicely indeed. Score draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Preston can't seem to get going at home. They have lost all five at Deepdale this campaign and appear to be suffering without fans more than anyone.

It's Tony Pulis time at Sheffield Wednesday, and it's no secret at this point what he brings to a side. I am predicting a rare goalless draw, which in a way I think both teams would take.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

QPR are just about where they always seem to be, in lower mid-table. Getting some good results and throwing away points elsewhere.

Watford feel like they're building up a head of steam now. They've got one of the best squads in this league right now and they should be where they are. I'm leaning towards the visitors.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Blackburn: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Norwich: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Huddersfield: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Rotherham: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Brentford: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)