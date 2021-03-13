Championship highlights and round-up: Watford, Swansea win

Watford kept the pressure on in the automatic promotion race with a dramatic stoppage-time 2-1 win at Cardiff to move second in the Sky Bet Championship.

Brentford's 1-0 victory at Blackburn on Friday night had put them into the top two, only to be overtaken by Swansea who won 1-0 at Luton in Saturday's 12.15 kick-off.

The Hornets, though, ended Saturday afternoon back in second place on goal difference following Adam Masina's strike deep into stoppage time.

1:55 Highlights of Watford's 2-1 win at Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship

Leaders Norwich head to strugglers Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday looking to restore their advantage back to 10 points

Earlier on Saturday at Kenilworth Road, Conor Hourihane's goal after only three minutes proved enough for Swansea to record a third victory from four matches.

Luton saw defender Dan Potts carried off on a stretcher in a neck brace shortly half-time after colliding with Hourihane, and although the hosts created chances, they could not find an equaliser.

1:57 Highlights of Swansea's 1-0 victory at Luton

Cardiff, chasing a play-off place themselves under new boss Mick McCarthy, had gone in front against Watford through an own goal from Francisco Sierralta in the 14th minute.

The visitors, though, hit straight back to equalise through Nathaniel Chalobah just a minute later.

It looked as if both sides would have to settle for a draw, but in the fourth minute of added time, Masina's free-kick flew past Cardiff keeper Dillon Phillips to snatch a dramatic victory.

Watford are three points clear of fourth-placed Brentford, but have played a match more than both promotion rivals below them.

Barnsley maintained their impressive form with a 3-2 win at Bournemouth.

The Tykes - who had won seven straight games before the midweek draw against Derby - went ahead in the 16th minute through Michal Helik from a corner.

2:03 Highlights of Barnsley's 3-2 success at Bournemouth

Arnaut Danjuma hailed Bournemouth level in the 22nd minute, before Dominic Solanke had them in front during first-half stoppage time.

Barnsley, though, equalised on the hour through Dominik Frieser. With nine minutes left, Carlton Morris' looping header from a free-kick secured victory which leaves Valerien Ismael's side five points clear of seventh-placed Bournemouth.

Reading hit back to draw 1-1 at Nottingham Forest and keep themselves in the play-off shake-up.

Forest took the lead four minutes into the second half when Royals defender Tom Holmes turned a cross from Sammy Ameobi into his own net.

Andy Yiadom hit the post before Reading's pressure finally told when Yakou Meite fired in an equaliser with just nine minutes left.

Bottom club Wycombe beat Preston 1-0 to move within two points of 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli's header in the 27th minute proved enough to end a four-game losing streak.

Bristol City won 3-0 at struggling Birmingham. The home side had hit the woodwork twice through Scott Hogan before Kasey Palmer fired Bristol City ahead in the 36th minute.

2:02 Highlights of Birmingham's 3-0 home defeat by Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo added a somewhat fortunate second goal just after the hour when a clearance from Blues keeper Neil Etheridge bounced off the striker and into the net. Substitute Callum O'Dowda scored a third with 14 minutes left.

Millwall won 1-0 at Derby through a header from centre-back Shaun Hutchinson at a corner just before half-time.

Middlesbrough beat Stoke 3-0. Defender Grant Hall gave Boro the lead following a corner in the 21st minute, with Paddy McNair adding another shortly before half-time and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a late third.

Juninho Bacuna's strike 10 minutes into the second half gave Huddersfield a 1-0 win at QPR.