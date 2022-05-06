David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship on the final day of the season? Find out here...

Two from four for the play-offs... who will make it?

It has been some season in the Sky Bet Championship. The title has been won, Bournemouth will also join Fulham in the Premier League, and the relegation places have been decided, but there is always, always something to get excited about on final day, and we have one more day of drama to come.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield have booked their play-off spots, but there are still two more to be secured, as Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall jostle for position.

Sheffield United are in pole position, occupying fifth spot and their own fate very much in their hands. Facing the champions Fulham is a daunting prospect, and their demolition of Luton on Monday evening to seal the title showed that they aren't quite on the beach just yet.

I do worry for Luton. They have all kinds of injury issues to worry about, and their goal difference took a real kicking at Craven Cottage. They do, however, have a fairly kind fixture at home against Reading.

Middlesbrough will be hoping for either side to slip up as they visit Preston, and Millwall will have been glad to see Bournemouth get over the line in midweek, as it is a far less daunting trip to the south coast than it would have been if the Cherries needed a result.

There will be all kinds of twists and turns throughout the afternoon, I'm sure. But looking at the fixtures and the table, I have a feeling it could well be as you were by the final whistle. I fancy all four sides to win, but that will be no good for Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Prutton predicts: Sheffield United and Luton to make the play-offs (Sky Bet odds)

The key fixtures

Prutton's final day predictions (All Saturday 12.30pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Blackburn: 1-1

Bournemouth vs Millwall: 0-1

Derby vs Cardiff: 1-3

Huddersfield vs Bristol City: 2-1

Hull vs Nottingham Forest: 1-2

Luton vs Reading: 2-0

Peterborough vs Blackpool: 1-2

Preston vs Middlesbrough: 1-2

Sheffield United vs Fulham: 2-1

Stoke vs Coventry: 1-1

Swansea vs QPR: 1-1

West Brom vs Barnsley: 2-0