Kolo Toure: Wigan sack manager after just two months in charge at Championship club

Kolo Toure has been sacked by Wigan Athletic just two months after his managerial appointment.

Toure only signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in late November, but a run of nine games without a victory in all competitions has brought an abrupt end to his spell as manager at the DW Stadium - after just 59 days.

The Latics are bottom of the Sky Bet Championship on 25 points, four points adrift of safety. Wigan suffered a second home defeat to Luton in the space of four days - with the Hatters easing to a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

The Wigan board have stated they feel now is the right time to make a change with Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal also leaving the club.

Image: Toure failed to win any of his nine games in charge

Chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: "Firstly, I'd like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club.

"Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

"We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included. Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The club have confirmed that first-team matters will be taken on by the remaining coaching staff during this interim period, with the club working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager.

Toure said after the Luton defeat: "We conceded another cheap goal early on and, when that is the case, it is very difficult for you.

"After the first 20 minutes, I thought things got better, the link-up play got better, and we were on the front foot as the game entered the second half. We were putting them under pressure, but then we conceded another cheap goal. We have to be more ruthless in both boxes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Luton Town

"We did manage to score a good goal, but unfortunately it was disallowed for offside. I don't know if it was offside, it was very close, but that is the way things are going for us. The boys are continuing to give me everything, that is never in doubt. But individual errors are costing us any chance in games."

Toure worked under the likes of Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Roberto Mancini during a playing career that saw him represent Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, but he had no previous management experience.

The Ivorian, 41, had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, but his first move into management has not proven to be a success.