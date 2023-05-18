EFL play-offs: Fixtures, dates and schedule for Championship, League One and League Two

The EFL play-offs will see 12 fixtures held across eight days in the Championship, League One and League Two; EFL play-off finals to be held at Wembley across May Bank Holiday weekend; watch the EFL play-offs in May, live on Sky Sports
Thursday 18 May 2023 23:31, UK
The dates and schedule for the play-offs in the Championship, League One and League Two have been confirmed with 12 fixtures held across eight days - and all of the action taking place live on Sky Sports.
The play-off finals will be held at Wembley across the May Whit Bank Holiday weekend.
The Championship final kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday May 27, with the League Two final at 1.30pm on Sunday May 28 and the League One final at 3pm on Monday May 29.
Semi-final first legs
Peterborough 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Semi-final second legs
Luton 2-0 Sunderland (Agg 3-2)
Middlesbrough 0-1 Coventry (Agg 0-1)
Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 Peterborough (Agg 5-5; 5-3 on pens)
Friday May 19, kick-off 8pm - League One - Barnsley vs Bolton
Saturday May 20, kick-off 12.30pm - League Two - Stockport vs Salford
Saturday May 20, kick-off 3pm - League Two - Carlisle vs Bradford
Finals
Saturday May 27, kick-off 4.45pm - Championship - Luton vs Coventry
Sunday May 28, kick-off 1.30pm - League Two - Stockport or Salford vs Carlisle or Bradford
Monday May 29, kick-off 3pm - League One - Barnsley or Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday