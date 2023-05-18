EFL play-offs: Fixtures, dates and schedule for Championship, League One and League Two

The dates and schedule for the play-offs in the Championship, League One and League Two have been confirmed with 12 fixtures held across eight days - and all of the action taking place live on Sky Sports.

The play-off finals will be held at Wembley across the May Whit Bank Holiday weekend.

The Championship final kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday May 27, with the League Two final at 1.30pm on Sunday May 28 and the League One final at 3pm on Monday May 29.

Play-off schedule in full

Semi-final first legs

Peterborough 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton 1-1 Barnsley

Sunderland 2-1 Luton

Salford 1-0 Stockport

Coventry 0-0 Middlesbrough

Bradford 1-0 Carlisle

Semi-final second legs

Luton 2-0 Sunderland (Agg 3-2)

Middlesbrough 0-1 Coventry (Agg 0-1)

Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 Peterborough (Agg 5-5; 5-3 on pens)

Friday May 19, kick-off 8pm - League One - Barnsley vs Bolton

Saturday May 20, kick-off 12.30pm - League Two - Stockport vs Salford

Saturday May 20, kick-off 3pm - League Two - Carlisle vs Bradford

Finals

Saturday May 27, kick-off 4.45pm - Championship - Luton vs Coventry

Sunday May 28, kick-off 1.30pm - League Two - Stockport or Salford vs Carlisle or Bradford

Monday May 29, kick-off 3pm - League One - Barnsley or Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday