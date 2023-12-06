Behind the Whistle: Chris Foy explains latest EFL decisions including a controversial call at Deepdale

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League and EFL referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two action.

Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…

Incident: Goal scored - Potential Offside (Ipswich Town)

Decision: Goal awarded (Ipswich Town)

Foy says: This is a very good decision from the assistant referee to keep his flag down and allow the play to continue.

The assistant referee was well positioned and it's a good spot given there are numerous players in a line throughout the passage of play. With the attacking player initially looking like his run may have been a little too early, the assistant referee perfectly recognises the well-timed run by the attacker and a goal is correctly awarded.

Incident: Potential red card (QPR)

Decision: Yellow card awarded (QPR)

Foy says: I think this is an incident where the QPR player is fortunate to have only received a caution for a reckless use of the arm.

While both players have jumped in an aerial challenge for an aerial ball, the QPR player swings his left arm and makes forceful contact with the face of the opponent. The actions of the QPR player involve excessive force and clearly endanger the safety of the opponent; therefore, a red card for serious foul play would be the best outcome.

Incident: Potential red card - second caution (Middlesbrough)

Decision: Red card awarded - second caution (Middlesbrough)

Foy says: I don't think there will be too many complaints that the Middlesbrough player received a second caution for this challenge.

When on a booking already, any challenge a player commits to and doesn't win the ball will always leave the referee with a decision to make. However, on this occasion, the Middlesbrough player has lunged into the tackle which is clearly reckless, and was correctly shown a second caution.