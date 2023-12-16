Ipswich vs Norwich: Fan throws beer can at Delia Smith's car before first East Anglian derby in four years

Tempers flared before Ipswich Town and Norwich City's first derby match in four years when a beer can was thrown at Delia Smith's car.

Smith, a majority shareholder in Norwich and famous for her career as a TV chef, arrived at Portman Road in a grey BMW before the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

But after arriving behind the Canaries team bus, a fan appeared to toss a beer can at the vehicle carrying her.

Fans were also seen lighting blue flares outside the stadium, with pictures showing officers surrounding Mrs Smith's car.

Ipswich and Norwich, currently second and ninth in the Championship respectively, last faced each other in the East Anglian derby in February 2019.

Saturday's match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Norwich's Jon Rowe scoring twice while Ipswich's goals came through Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns.

Image: Michael Wynn-Jones and Delia Smith are seen sitting in the stands at Carrow Road

Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones - regularly spotted at games - own a 53 per cent share of Norwich, with the celebrity chef running catering at the club until her 70th birthday in 2011.

However, in October it emerged that American businessman Mark Attanasio was given the go-ahead to increase his stake in the club, meaning the couple will no longer hold a majority in the Canaries.

Image: Delia Smith acknowledges the fans during a Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester United in 2019

In an iconic moment during a home match against Manchester City in February 2005, Smith grabbed a microphone during half-time to rally the crowd.

"A message for the best football supporters in the world: we need a 12th man here," she said.

"Where are you? Where are you? Let's be 'avin' you! Come on!".

Norwich lost the match 3-2.