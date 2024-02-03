Juninho Bacuna, Omar Bugiel report racist abuse playing for Birmingham and AFC Wimbledon during EFL games

Birmingham midfielder Juninho Bacuna reports alleged racist abuse during Blues' 1-0 Championship defeat at West Brom; AFC Wimbledon's Omar Bugiel also reports abuse during goalless League Two draw at Bradford

Juninho Bacuna has reported an incident of racial abuse during Birmingham City’s 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Birmingham midfielder Juninho Bacuna has alleged he was the victim of racist abuse from a spectator at West Brom during their game on Saturday.

Bacuna was seen in conversation with the officials and senior stewards, pointing to somebody in the home end.

And Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray reported after West Brom's 1-0 win that Bacuna had reported racist abuse.

"I think he was abused, really, racially abused," Mowbray said. "It's in the hands of the authorities now. He's a bit upset in the dressing room, a bit disappointed.

"These sort of things have to be stamped out."

A statement from West Midlands Police read: "We're investigating after a Birmingham City player was racially abused during the game at The Hawthorns today.

"We'll be looking at CCTV and working with both clubs to identify who was responsible, and offer support to the player.

"We do not tolerate racist abuse in any form either in football or society in general, and we will seek to prosecute anyone who commits hate crime."

West Brom also issued a statement after the game on Saturday, saying: "Albion will offer its full support to West Midlands Police in their criminal investigation of this matter. The club will also remain in contact with Birmingham City to ensure Juninho Bacuna receives the support he requires at this time.

"The club takes a strong stance against all forms of discrimination and will do all it can to ensure anyone found guilty of racism faces the toughest available legal punishment, in addition to a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns.

"Albion will continue to work with the Football Association, the EFL and all relevant authorities to rid the game of racism."

Bugiel also reports alleged racist abuse in Bradford-AFC Wimbledon match

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said his striker Omar Bugiel reported being the victim of alleged racist abuse during Saturday's goalless draw at Bradford.

Play was briefly stopped by referee Ross Joyce towards the end of the game after a complaint was made about something shouted from the Valley Parade crowd towards Bugiel.

Jackson said he was unaware of what was said but revealed Bugiel had spoken to the referee about the incident.

"I think there were some racist abuse towards Omar Bugiel. He's gone in with the referee to report it.

"I don't know what was said. Obviously, we'll wait to see the report until I comment further but someone in the crowd has said something to him that they shouldn't have done."