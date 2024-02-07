Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City and football agent Willie McKay reach agreement five years after plane disaster

Emiliano Sala died after his private plane crashed over the English Channel in 2019; he was due to complete a club-record move to Cardiff from Nantes in January that year; Cardiff were suing agent Willie McKay in order to gain information about his involvement in the transfer

Cardiff City and football agent Willie McKay have reached an out-of-court agreement over his involvement in the 2019 Emiliano Sala transfer, on the eve of the first day of their hearing.

Sky Sports News previously reported McKay was being sued by Cardiff in order to obtain information about his involvement in the Sala deal.

Sala was due to complete a club-record fee to Cardiff from Nantes during the January transfer window but died after his private plane crashed over the English Channel.

Sky Sports News has previously reported McKay and his son arranged the private plane for Sala.

In June 2023, Cardiff launched legal proceedings against Nantes in France, where they are seeking damages for the transfer and as part of the proceedings in France, the club were attempting to sue McKay to understand his involvement in the transfer.

According to a source close to the case, Cardiff also argue they would have avoided relegation if Sala had played for the club and are seeking damages for losses in revenue from the relegation.

As part of the proceedings in France, Nantes claim McKay had no involvement in the transfer, which Cardiff dispute.

A hearing was due to take place on February 8, but Sky Sports News has been told this hearing was canceled after the parties reached an out-of-court agreement.

The terms of the agreement are confidential.

Sky Sports News attended a preliminary hearing last week, where McKay failed to have the proceedings delayed.

A statement from Willie McKay said: "Out of respect for the family of Emiliano Sala, I felt it was necessary to confirm that Cardiff City FC have reached an agreement with me regarding their claim against Nantes FC.

"I have, throughout this process, provided evidence to assist the Dorset Coroner, Dorset Police, Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accidents Investigation Board and, always acted openly and honestly during all the investigations into the tragic death of Emiliano.

"My family and myself, have endured endless unfounded allegations and accusations, but we have always known that we were innocent of any wrongdoing. Throughout all the above investigations, we have been found to be innocent of any wrongdoing of any kind leading up to the awful events on the 21 January 2019."

Capital Law, lawyers for Cardiff City, told Sky Sports News: "The club is pleased with the outcome and remains committed to recovering the losses it has suffered as a result of FCN's negligence."