Norwich make move to appoint Johannes Hoff Thorup from FC Nordsjaelland

Norwich are set to formally approach FC Nordsjaelland in the hope of appointing Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new head coach.

Thorup has emerged as Norwich's preferred candidate to succeed David Wagner.

Norwich sacked Wagner less than 24 hours after their Championship play-off defeat by Leeds.

And now official negotiations are now due to take place between Norwich and FC Nordsjaelland in the early part of the week following the conclusion of Nordsjaelland's Danish Superliga season on Sunday.

Norwich will have to pay compensation for Thorup and have already obtained a work permit for the 35-year-old.

Thorup took charge of his first role in management at the Danish side in January 2023 after progressing through the ranks at the club, managing the youth teams. Nordsjaelland finished runners-up in the Danish Superliga last season.

Former Reims head coach Will Still and ex-AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen were two other managers who were under serious consideration by Norwich but they are now proceeding with a move for Thorup, who has admitted to being open to move abroad at some stage.

"At one point or another it can be fun to try another league, country and another culture," Thorup told Danish outlet SN.

"But it must really be an exciting project, because it really takes a lot to beat this, I would say.

"It's not something I've given much thought to. But at some point, it could well be exciting. I also know this world, and I am not always the master of it myself. Sometimes it goes fast. Other times not so strong.

"I can't just say that I'll stay here for 10 years either - there are also some others who must think it's a good idea.

"I am hopefully only at the beginning of it all, and I hope that I will continue to see things that I can develop about myself. I don't believe that at any point I say that now I know what I need to know."