Birmingham City could avoid points deduction until next season

Birmingham City could avoid a points deduction this season and instead begin next season's campaign on minus points, Sky Sports News understands.

A three-man disciplinary commission will meet later this week to decide if Birmingham are guilty of breaching new Profitability and Sustainability rules, introduced at the start of the 2016-17 season.

The EFL has reportedly recommended a 12-point deduction to its clubs - although this has not been confirmed.

If imposed this season, a 12-point penalty would see Birmingham drop to 38 points - just two points above Rotherham in the relegation zone.

But Sky Sports News understands the commission could take several weeks or possibly months, before publishing its decision - making any potential points deduction this season increasingly unlikely.

As part of its remit, the three-man panel, comprising an independent chairman and representatives from Birmingham and the EFL, will decide the severity of any sanction and significantly, when any punishment should be served.

With just eight matches of the Sky Bet Championship campaign left, it is thought the commission could decide that any potential points deduction should begin in August.