Birmingham City investigation: Inside track on EFL probe

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett provides the inside track into the EFL's investigation into Birmingham City...

A three-person disciplinary commission will meet later this week to decide if Birmingham are guilty of breaching new Profitability and Sustainability rules, introduced at the start of the 2016-17 season.

The EFL has reportedly recommended a 12-point deduction to its clubs - although this has not been confirmed.

Here, SSN's Rob Dorsett takes a closer look at the situation...

Why have Birmingham been investigated?

Birmingham are understood to have exceeded the £39m allowable losses over a three-year period (up to the end of the financial year, 2018).

Birmingham's accounts for the 2017/2018 campaign showed a loss of £37.5m for that single season, so the EFL warned Blues that they were likely to go way beyond the permitted limits.

It is understood the EFL felt there was no attempt to curtail spending and the club's losses thereafter, so these have been listed as aggravating factors in the EFL's case against Birmingham.

What happens next…

Birmingham will argue this week that they should not be given a reported 12-point deduction for breaking the EFL's new financial rules on Profitability and Sustainability.

A three-person Independent Disciplinary Commission will hear representations from the club, and also from a lawyer representing the EFL, who will argue that Birmingham's repeated breaches of the rules deserve the stiffest possible penalty.

The three-person commission is made up of an independent chair - usually a barrister, senior lawyer, or a 'member' or 'fellow' of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. The remaining two commission members are selected by Birmingham and the EFL respectively.

Any punishment would be the first under the EFL's new Profitability and Sustainability rules that were introduced at the start of the 2016/17 season.

It would be seen as a landmark ruling and one that will set a precedent for any future punishments for other clubs who fall foul of the EFL's financial rules.

When will Birmingham learn their fate?

It is unlikely that Birmingham will learn their fate this week.

The Independent Disciplinary Commission will hear all the evidence, before going away to consider its verdict.

Sky Sports News has been told it is possible the punishment will be deferred until the start of next season, as the EFL seeks to maintain the integrity of the Championship.

A reported 12-point deduction would move Birmingham from 13th to 19th, and crucially within just two points of the relegation places.

Birmingham's current position…

Sky Sports News understands Birmingham feel harshly treated under the sanctions already imposed.

Birmingham cannot negotiate a new contract with club captain Michael Morrison, whose current contract expires in the summer, due to a "soft embargo", whereby all major financial issues have to be agreed in advance by the EFL.

Under the old Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, QPR agreed a £42m settlement with the EFL in January 2018 and accepted a short-term transfer embargo, after overspending in the 2013-14 season. Bournemouth and Leicester have also reached cash settlements for breaching FFP regulations.

Feeling amongst other EFL clubs…

Sky Sports News has been told a number of other Championship clubs are monitoring what happens in this case.

It is understood a number of them have concerns about the level of punishment Birmingham might receive.

There is a feeling that setting a maximum allowable loss of £39m for any three-year period is too low a threshold, given how transfer fees and wages have increased in recent years.

Stoke City, for example, spent £19m in one day on two players in January, when they signed Benik Afobe and Ryan Woods.

Stoke still have the benefit of Premier League parachute payments to soften the financial blow, but a number of other Championship clubs feel they cannot compete, if they harbour ambitions of trying to win promotion to the Premier League.

Will this be the end of the investigation into Birmingham?

No, they face a further investigation into their signing of Kristian Pedersen.

Birmingham signed Pedersen in June 2018, when the club were under a "soft embargo".

They are also alleged to have misled the EFL over the club's financial situation and to have put forward no credible plan to reduce their debts.