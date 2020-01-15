FA Cup: Birmingham away to Coventry at St Andrew's in 'odd' cup tie

Birmingham find themselves in the extraordinary situation of being the away side when they play Coventry in an FA Cup fourth-round tie at St Andrew's next week.

Coventry, who are groundsharing with Birmingham this season, set up a home tie with the Blues after beating Bristol Rovers 3-0 in an FA Cup third-round replay with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Their fourth-round clash is already being billed as 'the tenants versus the landlords' with both clubs already in discussions over ticketing arrangements for the match, which will be played on January 25.

Chris Pugh from Birmingham FanTV admits the fourth-round match will be a strange occasion for everyone involved.

"Normally we like to kick towards the Tilton where the stronghold of our fans are in the second half," Pugh told Sky Sports News.

"Will we do that or will we kick towards our own fans? They have got to make that decision.

"It will be very odd for the players, for the fans, the management, everybody involved but I'm sure very much one to keep your eye on."