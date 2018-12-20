Sunderland smash League One attendance record for Boxing Day

Sunderland fan Andrew Lee purchased the record-breaking 38,257th ticket on Wednesday (Credit: Sunderland AFC)

Sunderland have made EFL history by surpassing the Sky Bet League One attendance record for the club’s Boxing Day game against Bradford.

Leeds had set the previous record of 38,256 in 2008, but Sunderland supporters have beaten that figure with a week of sales still to come and look on course to sell over 40,000 tickets.

The 2018/19 campaign has seen the Stadium of Light record unprecedented attendance numbers for the third tier of English football - with crowds averaging over 30,000 per game - and this season the club could surpass Manchester City's record for the highest average attendance of 28,261, set in 1998/99.

2:26 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Bristol Rovers Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Bristol Rovers

Speaking about the record-breaking Boxing Day attendance, Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven said: "What a phenomenal achievement by our supporters and what a statement to the football world that Sunderland is on its way back.

"From the moment Stewart Donald and I came to the north east back in May, our mission was to repair the club's fractured relationship with its supporters.

Sunderland are third in League One and have lost once in 20 league games

"They are integral to everything we do and to any success we hope to achieve, so to see them returning in such huge numbers is both humbling and heart-warming.

"Boxing Day is going to be a very special day for all of us at the club. After years of hurt, Sunderland fans deserve to see their legendarily loyal and passionate support rewarded with a day to remember.

"We will also be re-christening the home end as 'The Roker End' just before the match starts, which feels really appropriate given the decibel level of the Roker Roar that should greet the players when they come out of the tunnel."

The record-breaking 38,257th ticket was purchased from the Stadium of Light ticket office on Wednesday afternoon, by Andrew Lee, who will be welcomed onto the pitch at half-time on Boxing Day and join the club's directors after the game.