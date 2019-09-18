Sunderland takeover edges closer as American consortium registers new company

Sunderland are set to be taken over soon

The takeover of Sunderland is edging closer after the American consortium in talks with the League One club registered a new company with Companies House.

"FPP Sunderland Ltd" was lodged on Monday as a vehicle to facilitate the proposed takeover by MSD Parners LP, a New York City-based investment firm that manages the capital of computer magnate Michael Dell and family.

US-based trio Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek will be the club's control owners, with Dell a passive, minority investor.

Sunderland are currently fourth in Sky Bet League One with four wins, three draws and a defeat from their opening eight matches

Their long term plan is to return Sunderland to the Premier League, although they're aware this will take time.

Current owner Stewart Donald, who has only been at the helm for 16 months, will maintain a stake in the club and both he and Charlie Methven will remain integral to its day-to-day operations.

Donald, who bought the League One club for just £40m, said last month the deal is "hugely exciting".

"We've got a preferred partner, someone that we think can really do what we've talked about doing and come with us to take the club to the next level," he said.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Sunderland and Rotherham Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Sunderland and Rotherham

"I hope that we can get the deal over the line because I think it's a hugely exciting deal for all the right reasons."

A deal to sell the club to another US-businessman, Mark Campbell fell through in July.

