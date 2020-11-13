Sunderland takeover: International consortium agrees deal to buy club

International consortium led by by current minority investor Juan Sartori set to buy Sunderland; Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the son of former Marseille owner Robert Dreyfus, is also understood to be part of the consortium

Friday 13 November 2020 15:19, UK

Sunderland have appointed Jim Rodwell as their new chief executive
Image: Sunderland are sixth in Sky Bet League One after their opening 10 matches of the season

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has agreed a deal in principle to sell his majority stake in the League One club to an international consortium led by current minority investor Juan Sartori. 

Sky Sports News understands Donald, who took over Sunderland from Ellis Short two and a half years ago, has received an acceptable offer from the consortium.

Sartori's consortium is understood to include Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the 22-year-old son of former Marseille owner Robert Dreyfus.

Sartori already has a seat on the Sunderland board.

Image: Sunderland owner Stewart Donald had been seeking a buyer for some time

Donald and director Charlie Methven - star of the club's Netflix documentary - are set to retain minority stakes in the club should the deal go through.

The proposed takeover would have to be approved by the EFL in its 'Owners and Directors' Test'.

Donald has been trying to sell the club for nearly a year after supporters campaigned for him to leave following a positive start.

Sunderland have declined to comment.

