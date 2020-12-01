Gus Poyet not interested in Sunderland return as they seek replacement for Phil Parkinson

Gus Poyet left Sunderland in 2015 while they were in the Premier League after 17 months in charge at the Stadium of Light; The Sky Bet League One club sacked Phil Parkinson at the weekend following the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood on Friday.

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Sunderland Photo Call - Gus Poyet Unveiling - Stadium of Light Sunderland&#39;s new manager Gus Poyet during a press conference at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.
Image: Gus Poyet will not be making a return to Sunderland

Gus Poyet will not be returning to Sunderland as a replacement for Phil Parkinson.

Poyet was among the leading candidates to take over from Parkinson, but Sky Sports News understands the Uruguayan would prefer not to drop down to the third tier of English football.

The 53-year-old left Sunderland in 2015 while they were in the Premier League after 17 months in charge at the Stadium of Light.

He prevented them suffering relegation from the Premier League during the 2013/14 campaign, describing their escape as a "miracle".

Poyet has since managed in Greece, Spain, China and France, with his last job coming in 2018 following a brief spell with Bordeaux.

Sunderland&#39;s Uruguayan manager Gus Poyet (L) instructs Sunderland&#39;s English defender Billy Jones during the FA Cup fifth round football match between Bradford City and Sunderland at The Coral Windows Stadium in Bradford, northern England on February 15, 2015. Bradford won the game 2-0.
Image: Poyet spent 17 months in charge of Sunderland when they were a Premier League team

Sunderland sacked Parkinson at the weekend following the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood on Friday.

The 52-year-old was appointed in October 2019 and led the club to an eighth-place finish last season, although the final league standings were determined by a points-per-game ratio following the premature end to the campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunderland have since spoken to a number of candidates in the last 48 hours and have been inundated with applications for the vacant managerial role.

Phil Parkinson was disappointed with his side&#39;s start
Image: Phil Parkinson's time at Sunderland was brought to an end following the draw with Fleetwood

They host Burton Albion in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday evening, aiming to end a run of three matches without a win.

Sunderland currently sit eighth in the table on 23 points, two adrift of the play-offs and five off the automatic promotion spots.

