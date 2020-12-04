Sunderland set to appoint Lee Johnson as manager within next 24 hours

Sunderland expect to appoint Lee Johnson as their new manager in the next 24 hours, after naming their new sporting director on Friday.

The former Bristol City manager has been in the north east for face-to-face talks and has particularly impressed the Sunderland hierarchy.

The League One side also held talks with former Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley, but it is Johnson the Wearsiders preferred.

The club were impressed with Johnson's ability to work within a structure, his previous player development and his modern approach to the game.

A new sporting director was confirmed on Friday, with Kristjaan Speakman appointed into a newly-created role as part of a wider restructuring of the club.

The 41-year-old, who has spent the 14 years at Birmingham City including the last nine years as academy manager, will work alongside chief executive Jim Rodwell, but his brief will be to oversee the running of the football side of the club and to take a leading role in transfer policy.

"I have been tasked with delivering a best-in-class player development model from the academy through to the senior squad and given a realistic timeframe and budget with which to do so," Speakman said. "It is an absolute honour to have been invited to do this at one of England's biggest clubs.

"The task of appointing a Head Coach who is both aligned to the overall plan and capable of impacting the team's performance and style in the immediate weeks and months is a priority above all else."