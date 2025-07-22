Granit Xhaka transfer news: Sunderland close to agreeing deal with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder - who is keen to join Black Cats

Sunderland are close to agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Granit Xhaka - who is keen to join the Black Cats.

The two clubs are in advanced talks over a deal for the former Arsenal captain.

Xhaka has agreed personal terms with Sunderland on a three-year contract and his agent Jose Noguera has told Sky in Germany that his client wants to join the newly promoted Premier League club.

"We've reached an agreement in principle with Sunderland," said Xhaka's agent.

"Granit wants to return to the Premier League. Sunderland excites him - he wants to take on this challenge.

"We hope Leverkusen will respect his wish to leave and that the clubs will find an agreement soon."

Sunderland have already spent £95m so far this summer on six new signings.

Analysis: 'Metronome' Xhaka could transform Sunderland's survival hopes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the highs and lows of Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

For the promoted clubs, bringing in Premier League quality will be crucial to their survival. Sunderland signing Brighton winger Simon Adingra is a start, but Granit Xhaka would be a stratospheric signing.

The Switzerland international had a mixed career at Arsenal but one key theme stood out - managers kept picking him.

Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta kept him as a key member of the team despite his countless red cards, with the current Arsenal manager even bringing him back from the cold after a major falling out with the club's supporters, which led to his captaincy being taken away by Unai Emery.

It's because - despite the controversy Xhaka can bring - he is the metronome in every team he plays for.

His stability was vital to Bayer Leverkusen winning the league and cup double in his first season, while even last term - a more disappointing campaign in comparison - saw Xhaka show his worth.

Only Joshua Kimmich managed more passes in open play and final-third balls than Xhaka last term, while his pass accuracy of 90 per cent showed his reliability in possession.

Of course, Xhaka playing for a relegation-threatened Sunderland side will contrast very differently to the possession-heavy spells at Arsenal and Leverkusen.

But he was Arsenal captain and part of Leverkusen's leadership group. If a deal gets completed, this is a signing that will give the Black Cats a huge survival boost.

In

Simon Adingra - Brighton, £20.5m

Habib Diarra - Strasbourg, £30m

Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m

Noah Sadiki - Union Saint-Gilloise, £17.5m

Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid, free

Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge, £19m

Out

Tommy Watson - Brighton, £10m

Jobe Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund, £32m

Nathan Bishop - AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed

Adil Aouchiche - Aberdeen, loan

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.