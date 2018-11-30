Derby's Bradley Johnson banned following Joe Allen 'biting incident'

0:53 Watch the incident between Bradley Johnson and Joe Allen here Watch the incident between Bradley Johnson and Joe Allen here

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson has been banned for four games for violent conduct after allegedly biting Joe Allen.

Johnson will miss five games in total because he was already suspended for Saturday's home fixture against Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship after accumulating five bookings this season.

The Football Association said the length of Johnson's suspension was determined because he "was found to have committed an act of violent conduct for which the standard punishment would be clearly insufficient".

Allen defended Johnson after the match, claiming he had not been bitten. Both players were booked by referee Darren England for their part in the melee.

The incident "was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera", the FA said.

A statement continued: "Johnson denied the charge of violent conduct with an Independent Regulatory Commission then considering The FA's allegation that the three-match sanction should be increased.

"In addition to the suspension for violent conduct, the player will also serve a one-match ban for accumulating five cautions."