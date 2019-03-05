WATCH: Mason Bennett's stunning finish for Derby

0:42 Watch Mason Bennett draw Derby level with this unbelievable flick in their 2-1 win over Wigan Watch Mason Bennett draw Derby level with this unbelievable flick in their 2-1 win over Wigan

Mason Bennett produced a stunning finish for Derby which boss Frank Lampard compared to Gareth Bale's Champions League final strike.

The forward had only been on the pitch at Pride Park for a few minutes when he latched onto a Scott Malone cross, improvising with the ball behind him to find the back of the net with a remarkable twisting shot.

"Mason's strike was incredible and I was saying the last time I felt like that at a game was the Champions League final when Gareth Bale scored the overhead kick, said boss Frank Lampard.

3:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Wigan Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Wigan

"I think that goal was similar in terms of the adjustment at the last second and to score from an impossible angle is a special goal for Mason and he should savour it.

"Some cynical people will say he didn't mean it but I think he certainly did, the intention was there and his adjustment in the millisecond made that goal possible."

It provided some vital stimulus for Derby, who had fallen behind in the first half to Gavin Massey's counter-attack opener, and they went on to win the game as Malone made it 2-1 late on.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Mason Bennett's incredible goal!