Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes calls out racism on Twitter

Duane Holmes made his senior USA debut against Jamaica in June

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes has taken to Twitter to highlight racist abuse in the wake of his side’s 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

The recently-capped USA international missed a return to former club Huddersfield on Monday night through injury.

Two first-half Tom Lawrence goals in the space of three minutes saw Philip Cocu's side get off to a winning start at the John Smith's Stadium in their first Championship match of the season.

Holmes made a social media post after the game underlining the importance of the victory. The tweet attracted an offensive reply, which was quoted by Holmes along with a message reading "I'll just leave this one here."

The perpetrator appears to have since deleted all of their social media accounts following an online backlash to the tweet.

The incident comes after a number of troubling incidents of alleged discrimination over the weekend.

Fulham defender Cyrus Christie alleged his sister was hit and racially abused by a fan during their Championship match at Barnsley on Saturday.

To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks I hope your proud of yourself and feel like a big man. You’ll get what’s coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful🤬 — Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie) August 3, 2019

The London club are investigating the matter and have vowed to take "the strongest possible action".

Meanwhile, Southend striker Theo Robinson claimed he was a target of racist abuse from a fan sitting near his family and friends at Coventry.

Football's inclusion and anti-discrimination campaign Kick It Out also said Stoke's James McClean and Barnsley's Bambo Diaby were subjected to abuse at the weekend.

On the first weekend of the season, these incidents should be a reminder for everyone in football that racism and discrimination cannot be ignored.

A Kick It Out statement said: "Clubs and the football authorities must be relentless in calling out this disgraceful behaviour, and be prepared to issue strong sanctions and education sessions to any supporter involved.

"We have contacted the clubs to offer our support to the players, are liaising with the police and have informed the FA of all the incidents, so that whoever is responsible can be brought to justice.

"Discrimination casts a shadow over football in this country, and we will not stop highlighting the problem while it remains rife in the game."