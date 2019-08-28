Derby's world-record winless run surpassed by Tiburones Rojos de Veracru in Mexico

Derby won just one Premier League game during the 2007-08 season

Derby's world-record top-flight winless run of 32 games has been broken by Mexican side Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz.

The Liga MX team set a new world record of 33 on Tuesday, losing 5-0 to Queretaro, surpassing the 32-match winless run set by Derby in the 2007/08 Premier League season.

Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz saw their losing streak begin on August 25, 2018 and have lost 25 times and drawn eight matches.

Derby, who were relegated after the 2007-08 season and have not returned to the Premier League since, finished their winless run with 25 defeats and seven draws.

Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz will try to put an end to their streak next Friday, when they play Monarcas Morelia.

Five managers have coached the team that only avoided relegation last season after paying a $6m (£4.9m) fine, a rule in Mexico established two years ago.

Enrique Meza, the 77-year-old veteran head coach, had previously won four league titles and was Mexico's national boss.

However, he was unable to avoid the mark and announced his resignation at a news conference at the following match.