Derby County News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Pride Park evacuated due to flare ahead of Derby's Championship clash with Cardiff

Officials do not expect kick-off to be delayed

Last Updated: 13/09/19 7:43pm

Pride Park was evacuated due to a flare ahead of Derby's Championship clash with Cardiff on Friday night.

A flare is understood to have been let off in the concourse of the away end of the ground approximately 30 minutes before kick-off of the match live on Sky Sports.

The players were forced to leave the field during their warm-up and fans congregated outside before eventually being allowed back into the stadium.

An emergency announcement could be heard: "Attention please. This is an emergency. Please leave the stadium via the nearest available exit.

More follows...

Soccer Saturday Super 6: £250k jackpot must be won!

FREE TO PLAY: £250,000 is GUARANTEED this weekend, whether you score 30 points or not!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK