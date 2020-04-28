Wayne Rooney praised by Derby as players agree to wage deferral

Wayne Rooney was singled out for praise by Derby for his role in the talks

Derby have confirmed all first-team staff, management, executives and non-furloughed staff have agreed to defer their wages to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club say Wayne Rooney and the rest of the Derby squad have agreed a "substantial deferral that is considerably more than has been reported in the media".

Derby singled out Rooney and Curtis Davies for praise for the role they played in the negotiations. It was reported by some outlets last week that talks with the players were problematic.

A statement read: "Derby County Football Club has today confirmed that all first team players, football management, executives and non-furloughed staff have agreed to take wage deferrals as part of the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"First team players have voluntarily agreed a substantial deferral that is considerably more than has been reported in the media, while Phillip Cocu and his coaching team, and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce and his staff have also agreed significant deferrals."

"Talks across the club have been held in the spirit of unity and co-operation, and everyone has been fully committed to help and play their part.

"The club would specifically like to thank Wayne Rooney, the team captain, and Curtis Davies, the Professional Footballers Association's club representative, for their help and support."

Last month, Rooney criticised Health Secretary Matt Hancock for singling out footballers in the wider response to the coronavirus crisis but made clear his willingness to contribute financially to the NHS or his club.

Derby have confirmed that players, coaches and staff have also made financial donations to the club's Stay Safe. Stay Fit. Stay Connected campaign, and that non-playing club staff have been volunteering to help operate a food hub set up at Pride Park.