Derby 'surprised and disappointed' as EFL appeals outcome of misconduct charge

The EFL is appealing against the outcome of an independent Disciplinary Commission in respect of misconduct charges brought against Derby County

Derby say they are "surprised and disappointed" at the EFL's decision to appeal against a decision of an independent Disciplinary Commission relating to misconduct charges brought against the club.

Last month, the club were faced with an independent investigation relating to issues of player registration and the sale of their Pride Park stadium, but both charges were dismissed.

The Championship side therefore avoided a points deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

On Monday, the EFL confirmed their intention to appeal against the outcome in relation to the second charge, which considered the club's policy regarding the amortisation of intangible assets.

A number of Championship clubs are unhappy with the EFL's pursuit of a legal case against Derby

In a statement, the EFL said: "The EFL Board has determined that the League will appeal against the outcome of an independent Disciplinary Commission in respect of misconduct charges brought against Derby County.

"The appeal is specific to the second charge only, which considered the Club's policy regarding the amortisation of intangible assets."

In response, a Derby statement read: "Derby County Football Club is surprised and disappointed to hear the EFL has decided to appeal against the decision of the independent Disciplinary Commission with respect to the second charge against it concerning its policy regarding the amortisation of intangible assets (player registrations).

"As is evident from its detailed reasoning, the Disciplinary Commission considered the charge with great care before dismissing it.

"If the EFL is concerned about the wider implications of the ruling then it has always been open to it to recommend a rule change requiring defined amortisation policies, but it has not done so.

Derby says they will 'vigorously resist' the EFL's appeal

"The club believes that pursuing a case based on conflicting opinions about accounting policies which, even if the EFL succeeded, would have only led to the club re-submitting its P&S calculations, is a further waste of the EFL's resources and an unnecessary distraction to the club.

"The club shall vigorously resist the appeal and shall make no further comment until it has been determined."

A number of Sky Bet Championship clubs have told Sky Sports News of their anger at the EFL for pursuing a legal case against Derby which has ultimately cost all sides in the division around £1m in legal costs.

At a time when football revenues have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and with no immediate prospect of paying fans returning to grounds, an extra £50,000 bill per Championship club has led to criticism of the EFL's decision to pursue the case.

Separately, just as many club bosses have been left frustrated at the panel's decision, after they pushed the EFL to take punitive action against Derby.

It is another example of the increasingly divisive mood between clubs in the Championship.

Derby were charged in January for recording losses in excess of the permitted amounts for the three-year period ending June 30, 2018.