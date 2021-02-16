Wayne Rooney: Derby manager says the Premier League is 'better without' VAR and calls for it to be scrapped

Wayne Rooney has called for VAR to be scrapped from the Premier League, insisting the game is "better without it".

Derby manager Rooney wants referees to be given back control of decision-making following more controversial incidents in the Premier League this weekend.

James Maddison's equaliser in Leicester's 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday was allowed to stand after a marginal offside call, while Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was frustrated with two handball decisions in his side's 2-1 home defeat by Wolves.

"Watching the Premier League games, some of the decisions are very frustrating through VAR and you don't understand how they have got to that decision," Rooney said.

"I personally think the game's better without it. Even though you are frustrated at times after games, we have to rely on the referees to do the job the best they can.

"Even though you don't agree with some decisions, we have to let them do the job and respect their views on it."

Rooney added he is particularly concerned with the time taken to decide whether a goal should stand, with officials often studying several replays and leaving players in limbo.

"It takes the emotion out of the moment," he said. "I remember some of the goals I scored when I could have been onside or offside. You take a glance over and see the linesman's flag is down and you carry on with your celebration.

"It's ridiculous that players are waiting around for one minute, two minutes, to see if the goal will stand.

"I saw James Maddison after he scored and he didn't know whether it was a goal or whether it would be disallowed.

"It's the one time the fans feel connected to their club and their player when they are celebrating a goal together. Take that away and you lose that connection players have with fans."