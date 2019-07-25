Romaine Sawyers: West Brom agree fee with Brentford for midfielder

Brentford's Romaine Sawyers is poised to move to West Brom

West Brom have agreed a fee with Brentford to sign midfielder Romaine Sawyers from their Championship rivals.

Sky Sports News understands the deal to be in the region of £3m, and Sawyers is set to undergo a medical with the Baggies on Friday.

Celtic had been one of a number of other clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old, who has just one year left on his contract at Griffin Park.

Sawyers joined Brentford from Walsall in 2016. He made 123 appearances for the Bees, scoring eight goals.

