Ahmed Hegazi: West Brom reject bid from Saudi Arabian side for defender

West Brom have rejected a bid for Ahmed Hegazi

West Brom are understood to have rejected a £3.4m offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for Ahmed Hegazi.

The 28-year-old centre-back has made only three Championship appearances for the Baggies this season and was not part of Saturday's match-day squad for the clash with Brentford.

The Egypt international arrived at The Hawthorns in 2017, joining the club from El Ahly Cairo, and he has made 88 appearances to date for the Baggies.

Hegazi is under contract at West Brom until summer 2022.

Meanwhile, Charlton forward Lyle Taylor is being targeted by the Baggies ahead of the January transfer window, with the 29-year-old's contract at The Valley expiring at the end of the season.

Slaven Bilic's side lead the Championship and are unbeaten in the second tier since their 1-0 defeat to Leeds United on October 1.