David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Middlesbrough vs Stoke, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough looked okay at the weekend until they were completely undone by those red cards at Swansea. Once again ill-discipline cost Jonathan Woodgate and his side.

Stoke are still in the relegation zone heading into Friday's game, but a win would see them move out of it and above Boro. That being said, I reckon this one will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

M'boro vs Stoke Live on

Cardiff vs Preston, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a comeback that was for Cardiff at Leeds last week. From three goals down they looked done for, but it just shows the impact that Neil Harris has had there already.

Preston are over their blip and back up to third. It may be too late for them to challenge the top two, but they are right in among the play-off battle. Score draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Preston Live on

Fulham vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

This is a huge game for Fulham. They should be right up there with Leeds and West Brom with the squad they have, but are badly adrift. If they don't win here you think it may already be too late for them to make up that gap.

Leeds really threw that win away against Cardiff last week. They head into the weekend with a 10-point lead over third place, but a few poor results at this level and that can dissipate quickly. I fancy them to bounce back and win here, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

West Brom just don't know how to give up. They went behind twice at Birmingham last week but still recovered to win thanks to the brilliance of Charlie Austin.

This is a huge test for them because Brentford are in great form at the minute and right in the thick of the play-off battle. But I think West Brom will have just too much. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

All Sheffield Wednesday can do with this potential points deduction is keep on going into every game trying to get the win and see what happens in the future. And they are making a decent fist of that right now.

Bristol City have slipped out of the top six after back-to-back defeats and Lee Johnson will be frustrated with their recent performances. This is a chance for them to bounce back, but I think they'll be beaten at Hillsborough.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheff Wed vs Bristol C Live on

Blackburn vs Wigan, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Blackburn are on a great run of form and look like the kind of side that can challenge for the top six now. Tony Mowbray has got them firing.

Wigan can't stop throwing away points from winning positions. I feel like I'm talking about this every week! They will give it a good go at Ewood Park, but I'm backing Blackburn.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn vs Wigan Live on

Portsmouth vs Ipswich, Saturday 3pm

What on earth happened to Portsmouth last week? They had been on a good run of form and were closing in on the top six in League One, but then somehow threw away a winning position to be thumped at Accrington.

It is four without a win now for Ipswich, who have lost a huge amount of ground on leaders Wycombe and have allowed the teams below them to close the gap. That gap could close further after they lose at Fratton Park.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Stevenage vs Crewe, Saturday 3pm

Stevenage really have reverted to what they know! Graham Westley is back again for a fourth spell in charge to try and save them from relegation.

Crewe have just slipped off the pace of the leaders in recent weeks, having won just one of their last six. This is a chance for them to get back to winning ways, but I fancy a bit of new manager bounce.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest: 0-1 (7/1)

Hull vs Birmingham: 2-1 (8/1)

Luton vs Swansea: 1-1 (6/1)

Millwall vs Barnsley: 1-0 (7/1)

QPR vs Charlton: 3-2 (22/1)

Reading vs Derby: 1-0 (13/2)