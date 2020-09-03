Grady Diangana: Aston Villa and Fulham enter race to sign West Brom target from West Ham

0:32 Diangana produced this outrageous skill during West Brom's 5-1 win over Swansea at The Hawthorns Diangana produced this outrageous skill during West Brom's 5-1 win over Swansea at The Hawthorns

Aston Villa and Fulham have entered the race to sign Grady Diangana from West Ham.

The two clubs are trying at the 11th hour to prevent him signing for West Brom and join them instead, with the Baggies having agreed a fee believed to be worth £18m with the Hammers on Wednesday.

England U21 international Diangana spent last season on loan at The Hawthorns, providing eight goals and seven assists as he helped West Brom secure promotion to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The 22-year-old has been given permission to speak to Slaven Bilic's side, who are close to agreeing personal terms with his representatives, putting them ahead of the pack.

The deal includes an initial £12m fee and £6m in performance-related bonuses, which, if fulfilled, would see the deal eclipse the £15m West Brom spent for Oliver Burke in 2017.

West Brom want to finalise the deal before their season opener against Leicester on September 13 but will now face competition for his signature.

Diangana played 30 games in the Sky Bet Championship while on loan at The Hawthorns, with his crucial goal on the final day of the season against QPR ultimately ensuring West Brom kept their place in the top two.

Ajax are also said to be interested but need to sell a player first.

Said Benrahma is high on the lists of a string of Premier League clubs including West Ham and Aston Villa

Meanwhile, the Hammers are poised to make a formal offer for Brentford's Benrahma, once Diangana is sold.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, are interested in Benrahma but Brentford have yet to receive an official bid for the player, who they value at over £25m.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.