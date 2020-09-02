Grady Diangana: West Brom agree deal for West Ham forward

0:32 Diangana produced this outrageous skill during West Brom's 5-1 win over Swansea at the Hawthorns Diangana produced this outrageous skill during West Brom's 5-1 win over Swansea at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion have agreed a deal to sign West Ham forward Grady Diangana for a fee which could rise to a club-record £18m.

England Under-21 international Diangana spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns, providing eight goals and seven assists as he helped the Baggies secure promotion to the Premier League after two years of absence.

The 22-year-old has been given permission to speak to West Brom, and is yet to complete a medical and agree personal terms.

The deal includes an initial £12m fee and £6m in performance-related bonuses, which if fulfilled, would make the deal eclipse the £15m West Brom spent for Oliver Burke in 2017.

West Brom want to finalise the deal before their season opener against Leicester City on September 13 as there are other Premier League clubs who remain interested.

Diangana played 30 games in the Championship while on loan at the Hawthorns, scoring eight goals - including a crucial one on the final day of the season against QPR which ultimately saw West Brom keep their place in the top two.

