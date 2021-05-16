West Brom's Semi Ajayi receives racist abuse after Liverpool loss

The 27-year-old Nigeria international played the full 90 minutes at The Hawthorns, where the relegated Baggies went down 2-1 following a dramatic late winner from Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker; player added 'Instagram sort it out'

West Brom's Semi Ajayi revealed he suffered racial abuse after the late defeat to Liverpool

West Brom defender Semi Ajayi has revealed he was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Sunday's Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international played the full 90 minutes at The Hawthorns, where the relegated Baggies went down 2-1 following a dramatic late winner from Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Ajayi, responding to a post on his account, wrote: "Yet again, I come on Instagram to more racial abuse after a game." The centre-half added: "Instagram sort it out."

Earlier this month, the Football Association called on the Government to introduce legislation to compel social media companies to do more to stop online abuse.

That followed a four-day social media boycott which saw football organisations, clubs, players, other sports stars, major businesses and media outlets fall silent in protest.

But since the blackout, police have launched an investigation into "vile racist abuse" of Swansea striker Morgan Whittaker, while Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Manchester United's Fred and Wales international Rabbi Matondo have also been targeted.

Sky Sports News has contacted Facebook, who owns Instagram, for comment while Facebook has also declined to put a representative forward for interview on camera.

