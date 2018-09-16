Nuno Espirito Santo calls on Wolves to be more clinical after Burnley win

Nuno Espirito Santo has challenged Wolves to improve on their finishing after failing to put Burnley to bed in their victory at Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves secured their first home win back in the Premier League thanks to Raul Jimenez's second-half strike, but squandered a host of chances to make the 1-0 win more comfortable.

The 30 shots they recorded against Burnley was more than they had managed against any other side in a single match in Premier League history.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Nuno called on his side to be more clinical in front of goal.

"We did a good game, we were organised, Burnley didn't have any chances, we had a lot," the Wolves boss said.

"It was a lot, we should improve on that, but it's hard to build the way we build and stay organised in the shape.

"It could have been a different result but how we played is more important at this stage of the season.

"The scoreline could have been more. The way we create those chances requires the last touch, but things will come if we stay organise and are more clinical.

"The most difficult thing in football is the touch to put the ball in the goal. I'm glad the way we produced the chances and we are going to work together to be more clinical, ruthless and kill the game.

"But I am very proud of the way the fans supported us through the game and how the substitutes came and changed the dynamic of the game.

"Burnley are a very tough team. What they did last season and how they did it, very compact, they were in the game until the end and things can change with the long balls and the corners because they are very good in these situations.

"So to beat Burnley the way we did, we did well. But we keep on going, we don't have to change anything, just stay humble and keep working."

Wolves' next Premier League assignment sees them travel to Manchester United, who they trail in the table but just a point.

Ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, Nuno added: "Now we rest and prepare. Going to Old Trafford we have to be proud but we are going to go there and compete like we always do but enjoy as well."