Wolves' Jonny suffers knee ligament injury during Spain win

Wolves defender Jonny walks off the pitch after injuring his knee for Spain against Bosnia

Wolves defender Jonny will miss up to six weeks after suffering knee ligament damage during Spain's friendly with Bosnia on Sunday.

Jonny was replaced by Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta early in the second half of the 1-0 win following a collision with Middlesbrough defender Mo Besic.

Wolves vs Huddsf'ld Live on

The 24-year-old, who has started all 12 of Wolves' games in the Premier League this season, left the stadium on crutches and results of an MRI scan were made available on Monday morning.

A statement from the Spanish national team read: "[He] has suffered a partial tear of the internal lateral ligament of his knee. His estimated time out is five to six weeks."

Jonny has started all 12 Premier League matches so far this season

Jonny is on a season-long loan at Molineux from Atletico Madrid but could now struggle to return to match fitness in time for the busy Christmas and New Year period.

Among the Premier League fixtures Jonny could miss are high-profile clashes with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.