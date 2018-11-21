Wolves players could be rewarded for top-half finish thanks to club bonus scheme

Wolves have set up a bonus scheme for their squad, with huge rewards on offer if the team finish in the top half of the Premier League, according to Sky sources.

While all the players will share a cash pot of £3m for surviving in their first season back in the top flight with a 17th place finish, that figure will more than treble should they make it into the top 10, with a £10m bonus to be paid out.

It is thought the bonus structure was sanctioned by manager Nuno Espirito Santo and the players are all aware of what they stand to earn, depending on their Premier League finishing spot.

Wolves are currently 11th in the table, but if they could finish four places higher than that in May, and make it into the Europa League places, the bonus pot rises to £12m, which would be worth up to £650,000 per player.

Wolves have impressed since their Sky Bet Championship title success last term, earning draws against both Manchester clubs in the early part of the campaign.

However, despite a 1-1 draw away to Arsenal before the international break, they are currently four games without a win in the Premier League.